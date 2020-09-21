NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: Police planning Halloween alternative; election for Woodford Tuesday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This story has been corrected to reflect the Sept. 29 election is for Woodford.

NORTH – At September’s town council meeting, North Police Chief Lin Shirer said that the use of the pavilion or park will not be happening for Halloween Saturday, Oct. 31, nor will traditional Halloween activities, but the police department has a plan for an alternative.

“I do not believe COVID-19 will be over by Halloween,” Shirer said.

He said the police department is talking about having a safe alternative to traditional Halloween, putting an officer in each quarter of the town, sounding a siren and delivering candy to children at their homes.

Shirer added that children may still wear costumes at their homes and that they are still working out the details for the plan.

He earlier addressed the fact that there have been two recent shootings in North.

“These two shootings were isolated,” he said.

Shirer added that the shootings were not random shootings.

“We have arrested people in both incidents,” he said.