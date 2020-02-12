NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: Old face returns to council

NORTH – Daniel Jackson was sworn in as a councilman by North Mayor Julius Jones at February's town council meeting after being selected in a special election.

Jackson has served in that role previously in North.

Jones said Wanda Whetstone, who was also elected in the special election, was not present and would be sworn in during the March meeting.

Jones mentioned that the town needs a volunteer for the Election Commission.

Councilwoman Jennifer Williams spoke of grant initiatives on which she has made some progress.

“On Jan. 23, I met with a grant writer from Aiken. She was amazed at how North was a nice place with great potential.”

Williams said she discussed two proposals with the grant write, including a historical visitors’ center and a wellness center. She said that this is a long-term process that can be done for the town.

“I was able to go to Aiken to see their Railroad Visitors Center. They went from the baby stage to where they are now,” she said.