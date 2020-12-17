NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: North encouraging bank to stay

NORTH – Mayor Julius Jones said he will be trying to encourage North's branch of First Citizens Bank, which is slated to close Feb. 24, 2021, to stay in North, as announced during the December council meeting.

The Town of North and the Town of Neeses have discussed doing business with that particular branch. Several regional mayors whose towns have accounts at First Citizens Bank have discussed a petition or other methods to encourage the North branch to remain open.

“The branch is slated to close. The ATM will remain operable. We are asking that they reconsider closing (that branch). If they don’t reconsider, I will be reaching out to other banks (to occupy the building),” Jones stated.

Jones, when asked what banks he will be reaching out to, specified, “I will be reaching out to community banks.”

The town accountant earlier stated that everything looked really good with the town’s audit and that the town’s financial statements are correct.

Jones, during another part of the meeting, said, “The water tower painting is done and looks real good. The new water meter reading device came in.”