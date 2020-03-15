NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: New councilwoman sworn in

NORTH – Recently elected councilwoman Wanda Whetstone was sworn in by Mayor Julius Jones during North Town Council's March meeting.
Whetstone was unable to attend the February meeting where Councilman Daniel Jackson was sworn in.
Whetstone said she has been looking into some ways to assist the town. She said that she has been in discussion with Prisma Health to bring two health fairs to the town – one in the summer and one in the winter.
Whetstone said she has also asked a mobile mammography unit to come to the town as well as for the S.C. Department of Transportation to come and have a Real ID event there.
In an unrelated matter, Jones reported that the town was reimbursed $6,048 by tree trimmers who broke a fire hydrant while cutting around some power lines and that the painting of the water tower will probably take place in the spring.
According to a recent account statement, the town’s grand total for all funds increased by over $34,000 from January to February. Most of this increase showed under the operating account category for the general fund and water and sewer fund. According to the report, the grand total increased from $703,491 to $737,734.
Councilman Jeff Washington reported that he is working to get some limbs at the park trimmed so the light can shine better there and that he is trying to get some donations for National Night Out, including backpacks and school supplies. These can also be donated at town hall for the police department to distribute at the event.
Councilwoman Jennifer Williams reported that the town recently had a board committee meeting --composed of citizens and officials -- and that they mostly worked on setup and scheduling.
“Rep. (Russell) Ott could not make it but sent an encouraging letter and still wants to be involved,” she said. “We are interested in having something that will bring money to the city of North.”
She said that she also spoke with Peggy McClean, a grant writer for this area, about writing some grants for the town.
In other business, the police department presented 46 cases in municipal court in February. There were 32 incident reports, and officers worked one vehicle accident. Police obtained three felony arrest warrants and served two bench warrants. The department will be conducting check points in the town during the next 30 days.
