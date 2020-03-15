NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: New councilwoman sworn in

NORTH – Recently elected councilwoman Wanda Whetstone was sworn in by Mayor Julius Jones during North Town Council's March meeting.

Whetstone was unable to attend the February meeting where Councilman Daniel Jackson was sworn in.

Whetstone said she has been looking into some ways to assist the town. She said that she has been in discussion with Prisma Health to bring two health fairs to the town – one in the summer and one in the winter.

Whetstone said she has also asked a mobile mammography unit to come to the town as well as for the S.C. Department of Transportation to come and have a Real ID event there.

In an unrelated matter, Jones reported that the town was reimbursed $6,048 by tree trimmers who broke a fire hydrant while cutting around some power lines and that the painting of the water tower will probably take place in the spring.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to a recent account statement, the town’s grand total for all funds increased by over $34,000 from January to February. Most of this increase showed under the operating account category for the general fund and water and sewer fund. According to the report, the grand total increased from $703,491 to $737,734.