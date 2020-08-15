NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: Council discusses water system, grant

NORTH – At the August town council meeting, North Mayor Julius Jones said that a pump at a well on Highway 321/Savannah Highway for the water system was repaired for thousands of dollars last year.
He added that the town recently had the pump checked, and it was shown to be fully operational. The town has been recommended to continue using it.
Councilwoman Jennifer Williams said that she would pursue the next Municipal Association Hometown Development Grant.
Jones said, “Each municipality can get up to $25,000 if their grant is accepted.”
A previous council member applied for the grant within the past couple of years during a previous cycle, and North did not receive it.
Police Chief Lin Shirer reported that citizens need to keep their ATVs and UTVs off the highways, but citizens can drive golf carts with a permit.
“Also, I have been checking on businesses doing business in the town and not having licenses recently,” Shirer said. He stated that there has been a problem with some people conducting business in the town not having licenses, and the department is working to enforce this.
Shirer said that the new police cruiser for the town is almost ready and has been fitted with some equipment.
“It should be ready by the next council meeting,” he said.
In other business:
• Jones said that the Rev. Richard Toy of North United Methodist Church has been selected for the North Board of Zoning Appeals, and Beverly Jamison has been selected for the Municipal Election Commission.
• The Town of North will be hosting an election for the Town of Woodford at North Town Hall on Sept. 29. The general election on Nov. 3 will be held at both of the usual polling places.
• Councilman Jeff Washington stated during his report that the town now has a zero-turn professional lawn mower.
• The police department will be conducting traffic checkpoints within the next 30 days.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.