NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: Council discusses water system, grant

NORTH – At the August town council meeting, North Mayor Julius Jones said that a pump at a well on Highway 321/Savannah Highway for the water system was repaired for thousands of dollars last year.

He added that the town recently had the pump checked, and it was shown to be fully operational. The town has been recommended to continue using it.

Councilwoman Jennifer Williams said that she would pursue the next Municipal Association Hometown Development Grant.

Jones said, “Each municipality can get up to $25,000 if their grant is accepted.”

A previous council member applied for the grant within the past couple of years during a previous cycle, and North did not receive it.

Police Chief Lin Shirer reported that citizens need to keep their ATVs and UTVs off the highways, but citizens can drive golf carts with a permit.

“Also, I have been checking on businesses doing business in the town and not having licenses recently,” Shirer said. He stated that there has been a problem with some people conducting business in the town not having licenses, and the department is working to enforce this.