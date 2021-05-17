North teacher recognized by NIET

Amanda Fair-Coles, a kindergarten teacher at Dover Elementary School in North, was selected by the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching as a model teacher during Teacher Appreciation Week 2021.
The Orangeburg native, who has been working at Dover for a decade and is in her third year as a teacher, was featured on NIET's social media platforms and other publications as part of Teacher Appreciation Week, held May 3-7.
Fair-Coles said early learning is critical and she works to build a foundation for her kindergarten students.
“I provide my students with a strong foundation by teaching them strategies such as problem and solution, building upon prior knowledge and questioning/answering, to name a few. I believe this helps make them accountable for their learning,” she said.
She wants to play a positive role in shaping minds and helping her students become lifelong learners.
“My favorite part of the job is being able to see the growth in my students. I also enjoy when they can see their own growth and be proud of their success. I often tell them they are learning for themselves, not me.
“I motivate them to be excited for themselves when they figure out an answer, or discover new ways to solve problems. I love when they use what I have taught them and apply it to whatever they are doing independently,” Fair-Coles said.
The NIET builds educator excellence to give all students the opportunity for success.
