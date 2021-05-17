North teacher recognized by NIET

Amanda Fair-Coles, a kindergarten teacher at Dover Elementary School in North, was selected by the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching as a model teacher during Teacher Appreciation Week 2021.

The Orangeburg native, who has been working at Dover for a decade and is in her third year as a teacher, was featured on NIET's social media platforms and other publications as part of Teacher Appreciation Week, held May 3-7.

Fair-Coles said early learning is critical and she works to build a foundation for her kindergarten students.

“I provide my students with a strong foundation by teaching them strategies such as problem and solution, building upon prior knowledge and questioning/answering, to name a few. I believe this helps make them accountable for their learning,” she said.

She wants to play a positive role in shaping minds and helping her students become lifelong learners.

“My favorite part of the job is being able to see the growth in my students. I also enjoy when they can see their own growth and be proud of their success. I often tell them they are learning for themselves, not me.