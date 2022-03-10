 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

North Road Complex sign erected

  • 0
031122 north road sign.JPG

The county recently erected a sign for the North Road Recreation Complex.

 Special to The T&D

A pylon sign for the North Road Recreation Complex and the future development for Magnolia Village is currently under construction.

“We’re very excited construction is almost complete on the Recreational Complex sign,” Sidney Evering, Orangeburg City Administrator said. “Obviously, our recreational complex is a beautiful facility that attracts a great deal of visitors. We trust the public will find this state-of-the-art sign useful, and it will help facilitate continuous visits by residents and visitors from communities near and far.”

The 31’ sign will feature tenant sign panels with a large Optec display highlighting activities at the North Road Complex as well as other City of Orangeburg event messages.

TheTandD.com: $5.99 for the first month

The project is a public/private partnership between the City of Orangeburg and Magnolia Village partners and is anticipated to be completed by March 21.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine war: Kyiv residents shelter in subway amid Russian bombing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News