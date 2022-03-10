North Road Complex sign erected

A pylon sign for the North Road Recreation Complex and the future development for Magnolia Village is currently under construction.

“We’re very excited construction is almost complete on the Recreational Complex sign,” Sidney Evering, Orangeburg City Administrator said. “Obviously, our recreational complex is a beautiful facility that attracts a great deal of visitors. We trust the public will find this state-of-the-art sign useful, and it will help facilitate continuous visits by residents and visitors from communities near and far.”

The 31’ sign will feature tenant sign panels with a large Optec display highlighting activities at the North Road Complex as well as other City of Orangeburg event messages.

The project is a public/private partnership between the City of Orangeburg and Magnolia Village partners and is anticipated to be completed by March 21.

