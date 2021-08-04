North restaurant reopening; Calhoun Oil opening new store

NORTH -- A nearly half-century regional favorite barbecue place, Laird's Bar-B-Q, is reopening its doors Thursday, Aug. 5, on 4827 Savannah Highway in North, and it will have reminders of the old and the new.

Laird's Bar-B-Q last closed its doors on June 15, 2013, after over 45 years of being owned and run by the Laird family. Robin Laird Withrow worked in that restaurant for many years. She opened Robin's Cafe on April 1, 2019.

The old general design and facets of the old barbecue sign will be at Laird's Bar-B-Q, but the relatively new Robin's Cafe sign, from its Main Street location, has been moved and affixed to the side of the barbecue restaurant's building. Both are reminders of where the Laird family has gone, what they have done recently, and where they are going.

Withrow, co-owner of Laird's Bar-B-Q with the Laird family, said, "I closed Robin's Cafe the second week in July to finish up the barbecue place. I worked diligently along with my family and friends for a year off and on to get the barbecue place ready."

Withrow said the restaurant will continue to be family-owned and that many of her family members will be in the restaurant during the opening process.

-- Ron Baxley, T&D correspondent