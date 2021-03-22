North resident ID’d as crash victim; SCHP: Vehicle was traveling in wrong lane

A North resident died Monday in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 301 in Orangeburg County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Sgt. Sonny Collins.

Ruby Drawdy, 56, of Summer Camp Road, died of blunt force injuries sustained in the collision, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

The collision occurred at 12:20 a.m. on U.S. 301 near Lariot Road.

A 2015 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling north on U.S. 301 when it collided with a 2004 Honda Civic that was traveling south in the northbound lanes, Collins said. He said the Civic was traveling the wrong way.

The driver of the Civic died while the driver of the Camaro was taken to a local hospital. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating.

There have been seven highway fatalities in Orangeburg County so far this year. During the same time period last year, the county had three.

There have been two highway fatalities in Calhoun County this year, but Bamberg County hasn’t had any. During the same time period last year, neither of the two counties experienced any highway fatalities.

There have been 195 highway fatalities across the state so far in 2021. During the same time period last year, there were 172 fatalities throughout the state.

