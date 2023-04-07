A North man is accused of traveling to meet a person he believed to be a minor for sex and encouraging them to produce child sexual abuse material, according to S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Joshua L. Rivers, 30, is charged with:

• Three counts of criminal solicitation of a minor.

• One count of attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

• Three counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree.

• One count of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under the age of 18.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Lexington Police Department took Rivers into custody on April 3.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.