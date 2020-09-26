 Skip to main content
North issues boil water advisory
North issues boil water advisory

The Town of North Water Department advises customers on all streets West of Cromer Street to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or use for cooking.

A water main line break on Livingston Avenue has resulted in termination of water in the area for repairs.

There has been no confirmation of contamination of the system; however, due to the low pressure, the potential for contamination exists.

As a precautionary measure, once service has been restored, customers in this area are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or using in food preparation until water testing can confirm the safety of the water supply.

Please dispose of any ice made from water which has not been boiled.

Once repaired, higher than normal chlorine levels may be experienced while the system is being disinfected to prevent contamination.

If you have any questions regarding this notice, contact the Town of North Water Department at 803-247-2101, ext. 1.

