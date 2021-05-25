 Skip to main content
North home damaged by fire
North home damaged by fire

Red Cross
SOURCE: WIKIPEDIA

American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Ivy Street in North, was damaged by fire early Tuesday morning.

The Red Cross is helping two people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing and shelter, along with referrals to much-needed resources.

The American Red Cross of South Carolina responds to six home fires every day on average and, in many cases, the families impacted lose everything.

Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can donate by visiting https://e.givesmart.com/events/lsk/ or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

