North home damaged by fire
North home damaged by fire

Red Cross
A North home was damaged by fire on Thursday night.

The Lexington Country Fire Department responded to the blaze on Dons Court.

The Red Cross is helping four people by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can donate by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Information about volunteer opportunities is available at the same website.

