North home damaged by fire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A North home was damaged by fire on Thursday night.

The Lexington Country Fire Department responded to the blaze on Dons Court.

The Red Cross is helping four people by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can donate by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Information about volunteer opportunities is available at the same website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0