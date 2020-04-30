North, H-K-T football to merge; combination initially rejected, then approved

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The S.C. High School League is allowing the merger of the football programs at North/Middle High School and Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School.

The request to combine the two programs was initially denied by the Region 3-IA athletic directors, but the decision was appealed, Orangeburg County School District Chief of Auxiliary Services Robert Grant told the school board this week.

The IA executive committee approved the merger in a 5-3 vote, he said.

Over the last four years, North/Middle High School has had to forfeit multiple football games due to the lack of participation, Grant said. Each game forfeiture is penalized with a $1,500 fine.

Grant said the teams will merge for at least one year but that the district is committed to allowing the two teams to combine for the next two years. There will be an effort to restore the North football program during this time period.

Planning for the merger of the two programs will now begin.

Grant noted the SCHSL has cancelled all spring sports and coaches have been asked to collect all uniforms and equipment.