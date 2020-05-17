North gives first reading to budget

NORTH -- The estimated millage rate for 2020-2021 as indicated in the fiscal year budget for town of North will increase from 102.49 to 104.99, and the budget was given first reading on Monday, May 11, during a live council meeting where social distancing and recommended preventative tactics for COVID-19 were practiced.

Mayor Julius Jones and a full quorum of council members approved the first reading. A distance of at least six feet between each council member and two citizens in the galley was established by having fewer chairs than usual and putting plenty of space between them. The council members and the mayor did not sit beside each other at the table, and some sat below that table to the left of the galley, with one sitting all the way at the end of the table. The town clerk was at a table to the right, which was the required distance from the council table. The mayor and members of council wore masks, as did the citizens and clerk.