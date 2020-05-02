North gets grant for police vehicle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORTH – The Town of North had a special meeting recently to inform the public it has received a USDA police car grant for about $49,564.

This price will include all upfitting of the police vehicle according to town officials. The town will be responsible for 11 percent of the cost, or $5,452, but that amount has already been figured into the town’s budget.

Mayor Julius Jones, who attended with two members of council to make a quorum, said, “If the grant is approved, the grant will replace the town’s Dodge Charger which is no longer in working order.

“The grant will pay all but approximately 11 percent of the cost; the remaining amount will be paid by the Police Reserve,” he said.

The police car will be fully equipped, and the grant was applied for in October of last year.

