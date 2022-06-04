 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North election on Tuesday

A special election will be held Tuesday to fill the unexpired term of former North town councilwoman Paige Jeffcoat.

No candidates filed for the seat. Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Elections Director Aurora Smalls has said the election will consequently be held with only write-in spaces.

Jeffcoat resigned from North Town Council. Her seat carries a four-year term, which expires in November of 2025.

Registered voters who live within the town limits can vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the North Town Hall, located at 9305 North Road.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

