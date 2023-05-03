A North wood door manufacturer has acquired a Wisconsin company and will be adding 40 new jobs over the next five years.

Paul Argoe Screens, Inc. of North has acquired The Combination Door Company of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.

The 40 new jobs will include both office and machine operators, as well as truck drivers.

The company currently employs about 30.

The investment includes new machinery and equipment.

The Combination Door Company was “doing the same things we do, except we will be adding new products to match what the Wisconsin plant was doing,” Chief Executive Officer Paul "Gene" Argoe said.

Argoe runs the company with his son, Paul Jr., who serves as the president. Paul Jr. is the fourth generation to operate the business.

Gene Argoe’s wife, Judy, also works in the business, as well as Bentley, an English mastiff who serves as the company's mascot.

The purchase will enable the company to expand its market into New England and across the country.

The North facility will be the company's only manufacturing facility. The Wisconsin location will serve as a sales office.

The company's current market is primarily in the Southeast.

The expansion “will help this part of the county economically,” Argoe said.

The family-owned business operates out of a 155,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on about four acres at 3224 Savannah Highway.

The company started in 1936. It manufacturers everything from louver doors to wood storm shutters.

The company offers natural wood, pressure-treated, decorative, storm screen and cafe doors. The company also provides inserts for screen and storm doors.

The purchase of The Combination Door Company will result in the addition of the Easy-Change combination wood door. The door provides the option of screen or storm door inserts.

The company's customers are building material dealers.

Those interested in applying for a job are asked to email: pargoscreens@comporium.net