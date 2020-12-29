North Challenge Center closes; volunteers offered adults chance to learn

NORTH – Over the course of nearly three decades, North Challenge Center volunteers have helped approximately 1,200 families.
The center has helped adults learn to read and write, earn their GEDs and accomplish other goals.
Now the center has lost its funding due to the pandemic and is about to close.
Sandy Sigmon and her husband George, both Navy veterans, co-founded the center in 1993. She’d plan to retire in the upcoming year.
Over the years as the center’s director, her most special moments have come “when someone’s learned to read and they realize it.”
She choked back some tears.
“There’s nothing like it,” she said.
Sigmon and her husband took an active role in the community due to their commitment to their Baha’i faith.
“Our religion believes that education is important to everyone,” she said.
“The adults teach their children. If they don’t know how, the children don’t know how,” she said.
The center’s final celebration and awards ceremony was held Dec. 17. Sigmon and adult education/GED teacher Elvernia Richberg presented an entire family with the Challenge Center’s Director’s Award for their “outstanding achievement and dedication to lifelong learning and excellence.”
North residents Marcus and Lakisha Patterson along with their children – Shantoria, Teyona, Marcus, Ja’Mair, X’kora and Jashar – received a certificate, goodie bags and a Visa gift card.
Marcus thanked staff and fellow students there for their help.
“I really need my GED, I really do,” he said.
At the event, Sigmon said, “This family is very special and they’ve been the most special of any parents that we’ve ever had in here because not only are they getting their education, but they’re also homeschooling their children.”
“Even though the kids may not always like it, they’ve got the best teachers in the world working for them,” Sigmon said.
“We’re so proud of them,” she said.
Sigmon said she and her husband moved to North in 1987 because it was a nice town.
They didn’t have a background in running a literacy program, but someone asked them if they were interested in starting one – so they did.
They first hosted the literacy program at a Masonic lodge, but the program has been housed in six or seven other areas over the years, Sigmon said.
The program began with literacy education.
Agencies learned of the Sigmons’ efforts and advised them about various programs that would be helpful for the center.
Eventually the literacy-focused program expanded to pre-GED and GED tutoring, then work skills and computer skills.
In recent years, the center served as a “place where the community could come in and use computers for free to conduct job searches and efforts to secure employment,” Sigmon said.
Sigmon is optimistic that Orangeburg County will continue to use the building at 4583 Savannah Highway for community purposes.
Staff at the center may periodically check phone messages and will continue to help in the community in various capacities.
To reach the North Challenge Center, call 803-247-3433.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.