North Challenge Center closes; volunteers offered adults chance to learn

North residents Marcus and Lakisha Patterson along with their children – Shantoria, Teyona, Marcus, Ja’Mair, X’kora and Jashar – received a certificate, goodie bags and a Visa gift card.

Marcus thanked staff and fellow students there for their help.

“I really need my GED, I really do,” he said.

At the event, Sigmon said, “This family is very special and they’ve been the most special of any parents that we’ve ever had in here because not only are they getting their education, but they’re also homeschooling their children.”

“Even though the kids may not always like it, they’ve got the best teachers in the world working for them,” Sigmon said.

“We’re so proud of them,” she said.

Sigmon said she and her husband moved to North in 1987 because it was a nice town.

They didn’t have a background in running a literacy program, but someone asked them if they were interested in starting one – so they did.

They first hosted the literacy program at a Masonic lodge, but the program has been housed in six or seven other areas over the years, Sigmon said.