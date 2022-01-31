North Auxiliary Airfield used for Marine training

The 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit conducted pre-deployment operations last week at North Auxiliary Airfield in North.

Members of the 22nd MEU traveled to North to participate in their composite training unit exercise.

The exercise combined multiple units preparing to conduct military operations at sea, project combat power ashore and deploy as the nation’s crisis response force.

“The 22nd MEU is a 2,500 personnel Marine air-ground task force that trains and deploys aboard a three-ship U.S. Navy amphibious ready group,” said U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ian Stubblefield, 22nd MEU air support operations operator.

The North training was part of a larger, 24-day pre-deployment certification exercise for the 22nd MEU and Kearsarge ARG to improve combat effectiveness.

The training is the final step before the units are certified for deployment.

This training is based on a “crawl, walk, run” mentality designed to ensure optimized deployment capabilities.

“Their first operation is typically pretty basic,” said U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Scott Wiley, Expeditionary Operations Training Group Marine Aircraft Group 29 air augment.

“They try to keep it as simple as possible. But as they get further along in their pre-deployment training, they begin to make the scenarios more complicated,” he said.

The Marine units practice working through all the logistics of moving people and things from the ship to a location inland.

To enhance the training and challenge their abilities, the Marines were in contact with joint forces across several other installations: Fort Gordon, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Townsend Bombing Range.

“There were a lot of Marines in a lot of different places doing distributed ops,” said U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Jase Davis, 22nd MEU air support element officer in charge.

“Our job as the air support element was to link Marine ground forces to the Marine air picture and the joint air picture. All of that together combined into airfield point defense,” Davis said.

For many of the Marines involved, it was their first time taking part in such a comprehensive exercise.

“This exercise is one of the last things they do before they board their ships and set sail for deployment,” Wiley said. “So it’s important to conduct live training to maximize the unit’s readiness.”

Established during World War II as a dispersal site for Air Force personnel, the land for the then-North Army Airfield was purchased between 1942 and 1945. The field was built by the U.S. Army Air Force.

The original dirt runway was constructed in April 1943 and used by Hughes Aircraft Co. for testing. It was also a satellite airfield of the Columbia Army Air base.

After World War II, a 12,000-foot runway and a 3,000-foot assault runway were built.

North Airfield (later North Auxiliary Airfield, Northfield Air Base) has been under the jurisdiction of Fort Jackson, Shaw AFB and the Department of Energy.

On Oct. 1, 1979, Charleston AFB took control over the facility.

It is used primarily for C-17 Globemaster III training by the 437th Airlift Wing and its Air Force Reserve “associate” unit, the 315th Airlift Wing, at Charleston AFB.

