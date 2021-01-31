Norris named DAR Good Citizen

Ramsey Norris, son of Robert and Carlotta Norris of Eutawville, has been chosen the DAR Good Citizen from Holly Hill Academy for the 2020-21 school year.

The contest is sponsored by the Prince of Orange Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution. The winner, always a senior, is selected for his or her outstanding qualities of dependability, leadership, service and patriotism.

Norris was required to fill out a questionnaire and write an essay on the subject, “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It.” He will receive a gift from the chapter, a DAR Good Citizen’s pin and a certificate at the HHA Awards Day in May.

Ramsey is a member of the National Honor Society, which states the student must maintain a 3.5 grade point ratio all four years of high school. He is also a member of the Senior Beta Club and a past member of the Junior Beta Club. He served as a Junior Marshall for the Class of 2020. As a junior, he was chosen as a delegate to Palmetto Boys State. Norris has been a member of the Raider’s Digest staff for three years and presently serves as co-editor of the school paper. Active in HHA student government, he has served as student council representative his junior and senior years and has worked with the council to raise money for the Pennies for Patients and Down Syndrome Awareness.