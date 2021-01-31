Norris named DAR Good Citizen

Ramsey Norris, son of Robert and Carlotta Norris of Eutawville, has been chosen the DAR Good Citizen from Holly Hill Academy for the 2020-21 school year.
The contest is sponsored by the Prince of Orange Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution. The winner, always a senior, is selected for his or her outstanding qualities of dependability, leadership, service and patriotism.
Norris was required to fill out a questionnaire and write an essay on the subject, “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It.” He will receive a gift from the chapter, a DAR Good Citizen’s pin and a certificate at the HHA Awards Day in May.
Ramsey is a member of the National Honor Society, which states the student must maintain a 3.5 grade point ratio all four years of high school. He is also a member of the Senior Beta Club and a past member of the Junior Beta Club. He served as a Junior Marshall for the Class of 2020. As a junior, he was chosen as a delegate to Palmetto Boys State. Norris has been a member of the Raider’s Digest staff for three years and presently serves as co-editor of the school paper. Active in HHA student government, he has served as student council representative his junior and senior years and has worked with the council to raise money for the Pennies for Patients and Down Syndrome Awareness.
Involved in sports, Ramsey has played for the HHA Raider football team all four years of high school. As the starting center for the team, they were undefeated this season and won the 2020 SCISA 8-Man State Championship. He was selected to play on the North/South All Star Football Team. Norris was a member of the HHA B.A.S.S. Fishing Team his sophomore and junior years and he played varsity golf his freshman and sophomore years. He is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Norris is a member of Corinth Baptist Church, where he serves as an usher and greeter. He has helped church members in delivering Thanksgiving meals to shut-ins. He also participates in various school and community projects such as Operation Christmas Child, volunteering for school clean-up day and delivering packages and food to assisted living facilities.
Ramsey is very involved with Camp Wildwood, a natural resources and environmental camp sponsored by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources and Garden Clubs of S.C. Approximately 100 students are invited to attend every summer. He was a first-year camper his freshman year and was honored to be one of 20 campers invited back for second year. This also entitled him to attend the third year camp in 2020, and he will be eligible to be a camp counselor this summer.
Growing up on his family’s farm, St. Julien Plantation, Ramsey has worked alongside his father since a very young age. He has helped to plant and harvest fruits and vegetables to be sold at the St. Julien roadside market. He prunes and thins peach trees every winter and helps with harvesting row crops.
Upon graduation, Norris would like to attend Clemson University and pursue an agricultural degree. He hopes to return to his family’s farm and continue the farming practices and roadside produce market established by his father after his graduation from Clemson. He stated that he is choosing this career path because of his love of planting crops and watching them grow.