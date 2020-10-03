Nonprofit names Donnie Shell as executive adviser

"We are at a critical point in our culture where we must increase and amplify the good work done by athletes in the community, and D2C's mission, especially tied to the inclusive listening and interaction with law enforcement, is essential to the process," Shell said. "I am eager and excited to work again with Lamonte Winston and the rest of the team Q. Williams is building to proactively build relationships that may be damaged, and there is no better way than by having teams and athletes of all walks of life be part of this program."

Shell led the Steelers in tackles in both 1982 and 1984, and was the leading tackler in the Steelers secondary for six consecutive years (1981-1986). His 51 career interceptions rank him third in Steelers' history, behind Hall of Famer Mel Blount (57) and Jack Butler (52), and his 19 opponent fumble recoveries are just behind Hall of Famer Jack Ham (21) as a second-best performance by a Steeler. Shell is tied for second most seasons played behind only Hall of Fame center Mike Webster.

After wrapping up his playing days, Shell served as the director of the Panthers' player development program from 1994 to 2009 and is seen as a pioneer in the player development field. In both 1998 and 1999 he earned the "Best Player Programs" award from the NFL before taking home the "Most Outstanding Player Programs" honor in 2000.