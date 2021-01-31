Non-profits combine for Opportunity Center

“Economic development isn’t just for for-profit institutions,” said Jennie Stephens, CEO of the Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation, a Charleston-based nonprofit that helps families and individuals protect their inherited land. “The Opportunity Center will be a unique collaborative place impacting low-wealth communities of the Tri-County and surrounding areas. This innovative space will provide job training, a business incubator and entrepreneurial shared space – as well as a Women’s Business Center, while maintaining offices of local non-profits actively working in the community economic development sector.”

The unique and critical component of The Opportunity Center are the business incubator program known as the Business Success Center and the Women’s Business Center. Defined as an entrepreneurial ecosystem builders, these programs will focus on helping small business owners and entrepreneurs establish, grow, and sustain their operations—especially for communities of color and women. Historically, entrepreneurs of color and women have faced challenges establishing, growing, and sustaining their enterprises for a variety of reasons, including lack of access to affordable capital, accessing key markets, navigating regulations, and accessing networks that have historically helped white-owned businesses to prosper. At the end of 2019, just 11.9% of persons of color in South Carolina owned a business compared to 20% of the white population.