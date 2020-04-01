Non-essential S.C. businesses must close by 5 p.m. Wednesday

COLUMBIA -- In response to the announced temporary closure of non-essential businesses in the state, the S.C. Department of Commerce has expanded its online resources to assist companies in navigating the impacts of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday issued Executive Order 2020-17, directing the temporary closure of non-essential businesses, including venues, facilities, services and activities for public use, throughout the state to combat the spread of COVID-19. The executive order goes into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A detailed listing of businesses categorized as non-essential that will be closed as a result of the executive order is available on S.C. Commerce's COVID-19 business resources page at https://sccommerce.com/covid-19-non-essential-business-guidelines

Businesses that need further clarification after reviewing the non-essential businesses listing at https://sccommerce.com/covid-19-non-essential-business-guidelines MUST complete the Clarification of Business Designation Form on S.C. Commerce's website at https://sccommerce.com/clarification-business-designation-form. The COVID-19 response team will respond to business inquiries submitted online within 24 hours.