The Times and Democrat is looking for individuals who have dedicated their time and service for the betterment of their community.

Whether they’ve served as a mentor, first responder or educator, all are being sought for inclusion in an upcoming “Community Heroes” series.

“The idea behind this is to celebrate those folks in our community that really shine in a positive light that maybe don’t get the kind of attention they deserve,” said Kyla Fraser, president and director of local sales and marketing at The T&D.

“We like the idea of community heroes because just about anybody from any business or any walk of life can be nominated, provided they have gone above and beyond in some capacity. So there’s a lot of room for interpretation when we talk about community heroism,” she said.

Fraser continued, “This could be a first responder. It could be relevant to one’s situation, or it could be a series of situations. It could be an elderly lady who makes cookies and delivers them to homeless people, an educator, doctor, or somebody who’s mentored somebody for a long time. There’s a lot of possibilities that fit the criteria we’re looking for.”

Nominations for individuals to be included in the series are being accepted now through Saturday, April 30. Nominees must live and work in Orangeburg, Bamberg or Calhoun counties.

“The first feature story will run on April 23. There will be 12 in total running through July 9. Then we will do a keepsake wrap-up section rerunning all of the stories on the 16th of July,” Fraser said.

“We really hope the community will rally around this project because it’s a good chance for us to get to know some of those folks in our community who do good things,” she said.

The presenting sponsors of the series include Orangeburg County and Fogle’s Piggly Wiggly.

Individuals can submit their nominations online at www.thetandd.com/contests, by email at carla.hall@lee.net, or by mail (200-word minimum) to: The T&D Community Heroes, 1010 Broughton St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.