Nominate a special nurse for special honor

They care for us, comfort us and advocate for us. Nurses are the heart of The T&D Region's health care. And from 2020 and into 2022, they have faced more challenges than ever due to COVID-19.

It is a profession of long hours with little sleep interrupted by frantic moments of life and death. It is hugging a patient and comforting families. It is changing dressings and explaining scary procedures.

Nursing requires a special person who will selflessly care for total strangers, often without recognition. Now is your chance to recognize a nurse who has made a difference in your life.

In honor of National Nurses Week in May, The Times and Democrat along with sponsors are launching a contest, publication and in-person event called Nurses: The Heart of Health Care.

The presenting sponsors for 2022 are the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and Claflin University. The title sponsor is Grubb's Furniture. Supporting sponsors are Grove Park Hospice and Fogle’s Piggly Wiggly.

If you know an outstanding nurse who has made a difference in your life or the life of a loved one in a hospital, clinic, school, nursing home, hospice or veterans facility, tell us about what makes the nurse extraordinary.

Nurses: The Heart of Health Care will accept nominations for nurses through March 14. Visit www.TheTandD.com/contests to make your nomination, including examples of why your nurse was outstanding.

Tell us in your own words – about 200 words is ideal, but there is no maximum – what makes your nurse nominee special. Please include a photograph. We want the stories of the nurses to come through in your nominations.

Once the nominations are in, a panel of independent judges will narrow them down to 10 winners to be honored at the Nurses Week event. Their stories will be told in a special section to be published in The Times and Democrat in May.

“This contest is the perfect way to recognize deserving nurses for the work that they do,” said Carla Hall, T&D marketing director. "We receive so many incredible stories that touch our hearts. And we are excited to be back in person with a special reception and program for the 10 honorees this year! COVID prevented that from happening in 2021. It will be held during National Nurses Week.”

Last year’s honorees were Jessica Brady, Jamie Jones, April Kovach, Vicki Osborne, Patti Padgett, Evelyn Pauling, Amanda Peeples, Kayla Rutland, Jesse West and Rachael White.

Nurses should receive the recognition they deserve. Help The Times and Democrat and our sponsors do just that by nominating a nurse today at www.thetandd.com/contests.

