They care for us, comfort us and advocate for us. Nurses are the heart of The T&D Region's health care.

It is a profession of long hours with little sleep interrupted by frantic moments of life and death. It is hugging a patient and comforting families. It is changing dressings and explaining scary procedures.

Nursing requires a special person who will selflessly care for total strangers, often without recognition. Now is your chance to recognize a nurse who has made a difference in your life.

In honor of National Nurses Week in May, The Times and Democrat along with sponsors is continuing an annual contest, publication and in-person event called Nurses: The Heart of Health Care.

If you know an outstanding nurse who has made a difference in your life or the life of a loved one in a hospital, clinic, school, nursing home, hospice or veterans facility, tell us about what makes the nurse extraordinary.

Nurses: The Heart of Health Care will accept nominations for nurses through Monday, March 6. Visit www.TheTandD.com/contests to make your nomination, including examples of why your nurse was outstanding.

Tell us in your own words – about 200 words is ideal, but there is no maximum – what makes your nurse nominee special. Please include a photograph. We want the stories of the nurses to come through in your nominations.

Once the nominations are in, judges will narrow them down to 10 winners to be honored at the Nurses Week event. Their stories will be told in a special section to be published in The Times and Democrat in May.

“This contest is the perfect way to recognize deserving nurses for the work that they do,” said Carla Hall, T&D marketing director. "We receive so many incredible stories that touch our hearts and we always look forward to the event which will be held during National Nurses Week.”

Last year’s honorees were Staci Frazier, Lisa Moore, Helaine Hayes, Angela Phelps, Rachel Russell, Shannon Stillinger, Jackie West and Toni Whitfield.

Nurses should receive the recognition they deserve. Help The Times and Democrat and our sponsors do just that by nominating a nurse today at www.thetandd.com/contests.