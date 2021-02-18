 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No vaccination clinic at fairgrounds
0 comments
editor's pick alert

No vaccination clinic at fairgrounds

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak illustration (copy)
AP

Orangeburg County will not be able to hold a coronavirus vaccination clinic at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds on Friday.

“Unfortunately we did not get enough vaccine,” County Administrator Harold Young said.

Winter storms elsewhere in the country interfered with the delivery of the vaccine, officials have said.

“We will keep trying to schedule for Fridays and if we get enough, we’ll do it,” Young said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cruz seen at Cancun airport amid Texas deep freeze

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News