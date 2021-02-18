No vaccination clinic at fairgrounds

T&D Staff Report
Orangeburg County will not be able to hold a coronavirus vaccination clinic at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds on Friday.
“Unfortunately we did not get enough vaccine,” County Administrator Harold Young said.
Winter storms elsewhere in the country interfered with the delivery of the vaccine, officials have said.
“We will keep trying to schedule for Fridays and if we get enough, we’ll do it,” Young said.
