No tuition increase planned at OCtech; state funding to also help with buildings

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College expects it will not have to raise tuition in the fall thanks to state funding.
The state money will also enable the college to conduct some maintenance projects on campus and provide money for scholarships.
The House and Senate versions of the state budget both contain “tuition mitigation” funds, allowing the college to not raise tuition for the upcoming year, OCtech President Dr. Walt Tobin said.
The S.C. General Assembly is allocating about $10 million to the 16 technical colleges in the state system for tuition mitigation.
Tobin said OCtech typically receives about 3% to 3.5% of the funds, meaning it could receive about $300,000 to $350,000 from the state budget.
In addition to tuition mitigation, Tobin said the college will receive about $3.5 million in state money for maintenance.
Tobin said the college plans to use the money to renovate the old nursing building (Building K on campus) and to upgrade the classroom and lab space for the machine tool technology program.
OCtech is also in line to receive money for state-funded scholarships for in-state students.
For the technical college system, the state has allocated $16 million for workforce scholarships and grants; $17 million for South Carolina Workforce and Industrial Needs Scholarships and $51 million for lottery tuition assistance.
“These programs significantly offset the cost of college and benefit both Early College and traditional students alike,” Tobin said.
OCtech gets reimbursed based on the number of students who qualify for the funds.
State lawmakers will finish the budget later this summer.
In addition to the state funds, Tobin said federal coronavirus relief funds have helped the college stave off a tuition shortfall in the budge at the end of this academic year.
“We expected a drop in enrollment this year as many of our parents stayed home with school-age children working virtually, and our students had to work to make ends meet,” Tobin said. “With the stimulus funds from the federal government that were targeted at offsetting deficits due to COVID, we were able to address a tuition shortfall.”
The college will use a portion of the federal funds to cover the tuition shortfall for the current fiscal year. And, if funds are available, they could be used to cover any shortfall next year.
The college saw an 8.5% decline in enrollment in the fall of 2020 and a 10.5% decline in the spring 2021, compared the previous year.
The tuition shortfall for the fall of 2020 was $400,000 compared to budget, while the shortfall in the spring of 2021 was about $450,000 below budget.
The college received $4,564,757 to use for COVID-related expenses, including tuition shortfalls in the first two rounds of the stimulus.
“The college has used, or intends to use, these funds to cover the costs for technology upgrades that improve remote learning, instructional costs related to COVID (smaller class sizes, etc.), and other COVID-related expenses, such as PPE,” Tobin said. “In addition, the college has the ability to award some of these funds to students to help cover educational costs and is awaiting clarification from the U.S. Department of Education on specific guidelines.”
Tobin noted the federal relief money had to be allocated to a specific purpose and tied to issues/challenges due to the pandemic.
Things are looking up as the pandemic comes under control, Tobin said.
“Summer enrollment is looking promising, and we are showing point-in-time growth compared to last year,” he said. “Kim Huff (the college's vice president of financial affairs) and his staff have done a tremendous job managing our finances, and we should be in good shape by the end of the fiscal year.”
In other matters, during a meeting of the college's board last month, Huff noted expenses for the college are down, partially due to some vacancies.
“Those things do help the budget,” Huff said.
Overall, Huff said “our current operating budget for the coming year looks pretty good.”
Vice President of Academic Affairs Donna Elmore told trustees there is a need for funding for the dual enrollment program.
But, she said, “Nationwide, dual enrollment is here to stay."