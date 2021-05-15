No tuition increase planned at OCtech; state funding to also help with buildings

The college received $4,564,757 to use for COVID-related expenses, including tuition shortfalls in the first two rounds of the stimulus.

“The college has used, or intends to use, these funds to cover the costs for technology upgrades that improve remote learning, instructional costs related to COVID (smaller class sizes, etc.), and other COVID-related expenses, such as PPE,” Tobin said. “In addition, the college has the ability to award some of these funds to students to help cover educational costs and is awaiting clarification from the U.S. Department of Education on specific guidelines.”

Tobin noted the federal relief money had to be allocated to a specific purpose and tied to issues/challenges due to the pandemic.

Things are looking up as the pandemic comes under control, Tobin said.

“Summer enrollment is looking promising, and we are showing point-in-time growth compared to last year,” he said. “Kim Huff (the college's vice president of financial affairs) and his staff have done a tremendous job managing our finances, and we should be in good shape by the end of the fiscal year.”

In other matters, during a meeting of the college's board last month, Huff noted expenses for the college are down, partially due to some vacancies.