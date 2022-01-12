No take-home meals during virtual school; OCSD: Supply chain, staffing are issues

The Orangeburg County School District says it was not able to create take-home meals for students as the district temporarily goes to 100% virtual learning.

“Due to staffing shortages and the inability to access necessary, ready-to-eat food items and containers, we regret that to-go meals are not able to be prepared and distributed to students ahead of tomorrow and Friday’s virtual learning and work days," the district said in an official statement released Wednesday.

All district schools are going to virtual learning Thursday and Friday due to rising COVID cases. Both students and teachers will be at home.

The students and staff are expected to return Jan. 18.

“The surge in COVID-19-related absences among our teaching, nursing and school food service employees this week has been particularly challenging,” the statement said. “Earlier this week, we transitioned several schools to a 100% virtual learning model and transitioned available nurses and school food service employees from those campuses to assist other schools in an effort to maintain in-person operations at as many school locations as possible."

In its statement, the district noted COVID absences have continued to climb.

“More than 20% of employees in our school food service department are currently unable to work because they have tested positive for coronavirus, or are quarantined due to a potential exposure,” according to the district. “The continued impact of the pandemic on the food supply chain has resulted in food shortages.”

“Our food supply vendors have done their very best to support our continued operations, but are struggling to keep up with the demand for disposable containers and ready-to-eat foods," the district said.

The district said it has, “made tremendous efforts to ensure comprehensive educational, social-emotional and nutritional services continued for our students and families throughout the pandemic.

“Recognizing the impact coronavirus has made on the lives of families in Orangeburg, our employees have worked tirelessly to provide the best possible support to children.”

The district noted transportation and school food service teams have worked together alongside others to provide students with regular meals during school closures.

Also, “through the generosity of community partners and our own employees who volunteered their time, we have conducted seven food distribution events and stuffed thousands of food items in backpacks to help combat food insecurity over the last year,” the district said.

