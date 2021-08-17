 Skip to main content
No significant damage following tornado warnings
breaking

No significant damage following tornado warnings

bad weather LIBRARY (copy)
METRO

The T&D Region didn’t suffer significant damage Tuesday afternoon despite the fact that several tornado warnings were issued.

Emergency response officials in Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties said no damage reports were called in.

“We thank residents for heeding the warnings, taking shelter and staying off the roads,” Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley said.

Several tornado warnings were issued late Tuesday afternoon for areas including central Orangeburg County and the downtown Orangeburg area.

Radar indicated a tornado near Claflin University as well as near the Orangeburg Municipal Airport. Radar-indicated tornadoes are spotted by radar, but do not necessarily touch the ground.

The severe weather was the result of the outer band remnants of Tropical Storm Fred, which moved through Georgia.

