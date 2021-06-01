No sale: Santee Cooper's future is reform, not private owner

"These issues are going to come up again and what I worry is we will be right back in the same chaos," said Lucas, a Republican from Hartsville, who said last year he would applaud the removal of every Santee Cooper board member.

The compromise bill nearly gives Lucas his wish. Over the next four years, it kicks off nine people on the 10-member Santee Cooper board, all of whom were serving before the nuclear reactors were abandoned in 2017.

The proposal gives state regulators more power over the utility, from requiring them to review the utility's future plans to generate power and their forecasts for power use to requiring public hearings and a watchdog to question utility executives about rate increases.

The Senate also agreed with almost all the House's wishes to keep special oversight of Santee Cooper through the end of this year when regulators with the Public Service Commission and public watchdog group the Office of Regulatory Staff should be ready for their additional control and oversight of Santee Cooper.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Luke Rankin called the years of back and forth on Santee Cooper a "slog," but said it was needed because the issue was so important.