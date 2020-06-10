No runoff needed in Bamberg County sheriff race; Kenneth Bamberg wins with 50.35%

BAMBERG -- No runoff elections will be needed in Bamberg County.
In consulting with the S.C. State Election Commission, county officials were told a runoff is not necessary as Kenneth Bamberg received more than the 50% plus one vote in a three-way race in the Democratic primary on Tuesday.
Bamberg received 50.35% or 1,807 votes to T. Ben Hay's 32.57% or 1,169 votes. Eddie Williams Jr. got 613 votes or 17.08%.
"I want to thank all the voters in Bamberg County for trusting me with the office of the sheriff," Bamberg said. "The sheriff's office belongs to the people."
"For those who had the confidence in me to vote for me and elect me to this position, I thank them," Bamberg said. "For those who did not, I hope to work extremely hard to earn their trust during my time as sheriff."
Bamberg said he wants to earn the vote of individuals in November's general election, when he will face Republican Fred Smart.
Bamberg County Sheriff Ed Darnell has served the county since 1978 but chose to not seek re-election due to his health and desire for younger leadership.
Darnell is the longest-serving sheriff in South Carolina and third-longest-serving sheriff in the United States.
Election results will be certified Thursday at 10 a.m. at the J. Carl Kearse Agricultural Building, 847 Calhoun St., Bamberg.
County voters also made it clear Tuesday they want change in county government leadership.
Bamberg County Council will look different after November with nearly half of the council being new faces in the wake of results from the Democratic primary.
Council District 1 Councilman and former chairman Trent Kinard was beaten by Phil Myers by a vote of 483 or 76.06% to 152, 23.94%. Myers will have no opposition in November.
"I would like to thank everyone that came out to support us today," Myers said. "We had a great turnout in the primary. We hope we can make a change in the county and make it a better county to live in."
"Thank the good Lord with everything he has blessed us with today," Myers said.
Two council members -- District 4's Joe Guess and District 5's Isaiah Odom -- did not seek re-election.
For the District 4 seat, Spencer Donaldson received 247 votes or 52.67% to John J. Jennings Jr.'s 222 votes or 47.33%. Donaldson faces no opposition in November.
"I appreciate all the help and support from all the voters in District 4," Donaldson said. "I am looking forward to working with them and getting the goals accomplished."
Donaldson said his goals include better jobs for people in the county as well as improving area roads and conditions.
In District 5, Jonathan Goodman II received 191 votes or 63.04%. Ricky Dansby received 112 votes or 36.96%. Goodman, who could not be reached for comment, does not face opposition in the general election.
District 7 Councilman Clint Carter received 358 votes or 73.51% to effectively win re-election. Dean H. Fralix got 129 votes, 26.49%. No Republican is seeking the seat in November.
Carter could not be reached for comment.
Other county positions also saw a changing of the proverbial guard upon the retirement of incumbents.
Jannie Johnson received 1,849 votes or 52.11% while Quinlyn Connelly received 872 votes or 24.58%, for county clerk of court. Adam Ness received 827 votes or 23.31%.
James B. “Pedie” Hiers retired after 30 years in the position. He was the longest-serving clerk in the state.
Johnson faces no November opposition. She could not be reached for comment.
Wallace Hicks received 1,949 votes or 55.72%, winning the Bamberg County coroner's race. Trey Benton got 1,549 votes or 44.28%.
With no November opposition, Hicks will take over from retiring 30-year coroner Willard "Billy" Duncan.
The seat does not have a challenger in the general election.
"I would like to thank all the citizens of Bamberg County who voted for me and trusted me to be their next county coroner," Hicks said. "I am looking forward to working with the citizens of Bamberg County."
Hicks says he wants to help be a source of education for the community, with the goal of helping people "live longer and healthier lives" and "to make our community a better place to live."
Also in Bamberg County, Republican Bill Weeks received 137 votes in the 2nd Circuit solicitor race, beating out R. Jackson Cooper with 44 votes.
Circuit-wide, Weeks won with 69.17% of the vote in his bid to succeed J. Strom Thurmond, who did not seek re-election. The 2nd Circuit consists of Bamberg, Aiken and Barnwell counties.
Weeks has no Democratic opposition in November.
In state Senate races, Democratic incumbent Sen. Brad Hutto in the multicounty District 40 beat out Michael Addison. In Bamberg County, Hutto got 2,550 votes to Addison's 954.
Hutto received 70.96% of the vote district-wide to Addison's 29.04%.
With no GOP opponent in November, Hutto has won re-election to the seat.
In the District 90 S.C. House race, Democratic incumbent Rep. Justin Bamberg received 2,771 votes to Evert Comer Jr.'s 710 votes in Bamberg County.
Bamberg got 81.34% of the vote district-wide. He will face Republican Glenn Posey in the November general election.
On the federal level, incumbent Republican senior Sen. Lindsey Graham received 161 votes in Bamberg County. Challenger Michael Lapierre received 13, with Joe Reynolds getting 10 and Duke Buckner 2.
Graham won the GOP nomination and will face Democrat Jaime Harrison of Orangeburg, Libertarian Keenan Wallace Dunham or David Weikle, and Constitution's Bill Bledsoe on Nov. 3.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.