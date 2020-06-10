No runoff needed in Bamberg County sheriff race; Kenneth Bamberg wins with 50.35%

County voters also made it clear Tuesday they want change in county government leadership.

Bamberg County Council will look different after November with nearly half of the council being new faces in the wake of results from the Democratic primary.

Council District 1 Councilman and former chairman Trent Kinard was beaten by Phil Myers by a vote of 483 or 76.06% to 152, 23.94%. Myers will have no opposition in November.

"I would like to thank everyone that came out to support us today," Myers said. "We had a great turnout in the primary. We hope we can make a change in the county and make it a better county to live in."

"Thank the good Lord with everything he has blessed us with today," Myers said.

Two council members -- District 4's Joe Guess and District 5's Isaiah Odom -- did not seek re-election.

For the District 4 seat, Spencer Donaldson received 247 votes or 52.67% to John J. Jennings Jr.'s 222 votes or 47.33%. Donaldson faces no opposition in November.

"I appreciate all the help and support from all the voters in District 4," Donaldson said. "I am looking forward to working with them and getting the goals accomplished."