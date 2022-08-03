No one files for Norway council seat; referendum, election set for Sept. 13

A special election will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13 to fill the unexpired team of former Norway town councilwoman Shirley Spires.

Spires resigned from Seat 4 on the Norway Town Council. Her seat carries a four-year term, which expires in November of 2025.

Filing for the seat ended July 27. No one filed for the seat.

Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Elections Director Aurora Smalls said the election will be held with only write-in spaces since no one filed for the seat.

Only voters living in that particular district can vote for candidates seeking the town council seat in that district.

They can vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Norway Senior Center, located at 105 St. John Ave. in Norway.

A referendum will also be held on Sept. 13, asking all voters in the town of Norway if they want to move from single-member council districts to electing members at-large, with all voters being able to vote for all council seats.

Norway Town Council discussed the matter during a July 11 meeting and considered an ordinance to move from single member-voting districts to all members of council being elected from the town at-large.

Mayor Traci Clemons said that if the ordinance is approved, it will go into effect during the November 2023 election.