No one files for North seat

Voting ballot box illustration

Filing for a special election to fill the unexpired term of former North Town Councilwoman Paige Jeffcoat closed Monday with no candidates filing for the seat.

Jeffcoat resigned from North Town Council. Her seat carries a four-year term, which expires in November of 2025.

“If no one files, we have an election with only write-in spaces,” Orangeburg Voter Registration and Elections Director Aurora Smalls said.

A special election for the seat is set for Tuesday, June 7. Registered voters who live within the town limits can vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the North Town Hall, located at 9305 North Road.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

