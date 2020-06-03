'No one expected this': Disappointment, determination mark class of 2020

“This year, God had other things planned that no one saw coming. COVID-19 has put a big damper into all the exciting memories of the class of 2020,” said Dibble, who admitted that transitioning to online learning wasn’t too hard for her since she was already taking college courses online with Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.

“We often take the little things in life for granted, like family time and just being able to slow down. It has really opened my eyes to be thankful for every little thing in life because it can be taken away in a snap,” said Dibble, who plans to attend the College of Charleston in the fall.

“We are always told to expect the unexpected, but no one expected this. The coronavirus has affected the world tremendously, especially my class of 2020,” said Na’Kiyah K. Smith, 18-year-old senior of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School.

“Intentions to enjoy the last moments of high school with classmates and focus on decisions for our future suddenly became disappointing. Experiences such as senior trips, spring sports, pranks, prom, baccalaureate and the final walk-through of school hallways were all halted due to COVID-19.”