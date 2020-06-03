'No one expected this': Disappointment, determination mark class of 2020

Once the initial excitement of having a couple of weeks out of school due to the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly turned into the harsh reality of a serious public health crisis and a forced new normal, students who were anticipating all the joys and memories of their final semester of high school had to accept the cancellation of activities and events.
Many graduating seniors were thrust into a world of grown-up decision-making, of completing their education requirements via technology, of more responsibilities at home and at their jobs as essential workers, and of moral obligations to their families and to society.
“Having to finish my senior year differently was unfortunate,” said David Jones, an 18-year-old graduate of Orangeburg Preparatory School.
“I tried to make the best of it. I’ve been volunteering at the Orangeburg-Calhoun Free Medical Clinic, helping my grandmother with work that needs to be done there.
“This experience has definitely helped me understand that I need to know how to handle different circumstances and now I am prepared to do that in the future,” said Jones who plans to attend Clemson University in August with a major in engineering.”
Also taking advantage of more time to put in hours serving the community, Christopher Brown, a 17-year-old senior at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, said he was able to make more money by taking on more responsibility at a local fast food establishment.
“Senior year is supposed to be your most relaxing year with most kids only having two or three classes. Before the outbreak, I only had one online class, and that quickly turned into five and I was stressed,” said Brown, who shared that what he missed the most during his last semester was laughing with his friends that he saw every day at school and not having a real chance to say goodbye to the teachers he loved. He plans to attend Francis Marion University in the fall with a major in computer science.
Mar’Kus Elmore, 18, of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, said, “This quarantine has completely stripped some of the best and more memorable parts of my final year in high school away from me. Most people have pictures and memories from their prom and senior trips.
“I was excited and already prepared for prom. My date and I had chosen matching colors and were looking forward to a good time with our friends, but we never got to have that experience.”
As frustrating as it was missing out on these milestone moments, Elmore said the time off from school did give him more time to apply for some scholarships that will serve him well as he begins Clemson University as a computer science major.
For Bailey Files, a senior from Edisto High School who describes himself as physically active, one of the biggest disappointments was having the soccer season cut short.
“This was supposed to be the best season yet,” he said.
“I also miss seeing all of the friends that I’ve been going to school with since preschool. And missing my senior prom, the last walk through the halls and not being able to formally say goodbye to my teachers and the staff are also really difficult for me,” Files said.
During the stay-at-home orders from S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, Files said he kept busy caring for a younger brother, doing yard work, washing cars and helping with household chores.
“Our family does a lot together. Even before being quarantined, we ate together, so meals at the table remained the same. We’ve just had more of them since there are no games to attend. And we listen to our online church services together as well.”
Files plans to attend the University of South Carolina-Aiken to study mathematics. He mentioned that the in-person orientation that was supposed to take place has now been changed to a virtual set-up.
“Senior year is something I’ve looked forward to since elementary school. I’ve always looked up to the seniors graduating and couldn’t wait for the exciting things that came along with being a senior such as ‘senior skip day,’ prom, spring break, walking the halls on the last day of school and, of course, graduation,” said Elizabeth Dibble, 18, of Branchville High School, who referred to her alma mater a “small family school” where she misses seeing everyone’s smiling faces.
“This year, God had other things planned that no one saw coming. COVID-19 has put a big damper into all the exciting memories of the class of 2020,” said Dibble, who admitted that transitioning to online learning wasn’t too hard for her since she was already taking college courses online with Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.
“We often take the little things in life for granted, like family time and just being able to slow down. It has really opened my eyes to be thankful for every little thing in life because it can be taken away in a snap,” said Dibble, who plans to attend the College of Charleston in the fall.
“We are always told to expect the unexpected, but no one expected this. The coronavirus has affected the world tremendously, especially my class of 2020,” said Na’Kiyah K. Smith, 18-year-old senior of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School.
“Intentions to enjoy the last moments of high school with classmates and focus on decisions for our future suddenly became disappointing. Experiences such as senior trips, spring sports, pranks, prom, baccalaureate and the final walk-through of school hallways were all halted due to COVID-19.”
While out of school, Smith, who is a member of many organizations including the Beta Club and Junior Red Cross, served to make hand sanitizers and give them out to members of the community. She said that she understands being apart from others is difficult, so she encouraged mental well-being by creating comedic TikTok videos, promoted staying at home by using FaceTime instead of physically visiting family and friends, and created a website to keep her family updated on her senior year moments.
“As an individual born during the 9/11 crisis and graduating in a pandemic, I am predestined for greatness,” said Smith, who has been accepted at Greenville Technical College as an occupational therapy major.
Although there was an unanticipated disruption from the usual academic processes and social interactions of high school seniors everywhere, the life lessons such as humility, service to community, social responsibility, spending time with loved ones and appreciating every moment are positive outcomes to this unprecedented worldwide pandemic.
