No new virus deaths, 7 new cases in T&D region

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC on statewide on Friday was 6,331 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 11.2 percent.

Of the state’s 10,021 inpatient hospital beds available, 8,127 of them are occupied and 826 of those are occupied by COVID-19 patients, which is just over 10 percent.

And of the 1,444 ICU beds available statewide, 1,052 of them are occupied with 203 of those by patients with COVID-19, which is 24.58 percent.

With 1,546 ventilators available in hospitals statewide, 482 of them are in use and 121 of those are COVID-19 patients, which is nearly 15 percent.

As of Saturday morning, 74.7 percent of the beds at the Regional Medical Center were occupied, which is 121 beds. Forty-one beds were available.

Data wasn’t available for how many of the patients at RMC are COIVD-19 positive.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.