No new virus deaths, 7 new cases in T&D region

Three more Orangeburg County residents and four more Bamberg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
No additional coronavirus deaths were reported in The T&D Region.
Statewide, there are 706 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and nine additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 137,240 and confirmed deaths to 3,188.
The totals by county are:
• Orangeburg County: 3 new cases, 3,031 total cases and a total of 121 deaths
• Bamberg County: 4 new cases, 610 total cases and a total of 33 deaths
• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 439 total cases and a total of 17 deaths and 1 probable death
Statewide, there have been 1,218,911 tests given with 8,708 hospitalizations.
The totals by county are:
* Orangeburg County: 28,652 tests given and 243 hospitalizations
* Bamberg County: 5,185 tests given and 56 hospitalizations
* Calhoun County: 3,656 tests given and 30 hospitalizations
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC on statewide on Friday was 6,331 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 11.2 percent.
Of the state’s 10,021 inpatient hospital beds available, 8,127 of them are occupied and 826 of those are occupied by COVID-19 patients, which is just over 10 percent.
And of the 1,444 ICU beds available statewide, 1,052 of them are occupied with 203 of those by patients with COVID-19, which is 24.58 percent.
With 1,546 ventilators available in hospitals statewide, 482 of them are in use and 121 of those are COVID-19 patients, which is nearly 15 percent.
As of Saturday morning, 74.7 percent of the beds at the Regional Medical Center were occupied, which is 121 beds. Forty-one beds were available.
Data wasn’t available for how many of the patients at RMC are COIVD-19 positive.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
