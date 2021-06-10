No new coronavirus deaths in S.C., region

No new coronavirus cases or deaths were reported in The T&D Region on Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Also no new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in South Carolina.

Statewide, there are 119 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 492,633 and confirmed deaths to 8,602.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 0 new cases, 9,202 total cases and a total of 243 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,455 total cases and a total of 52 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,226 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.