No new coronavirus deaths, cases in region

There are no new reports of coronavirus-related deaths or cases in The T&D Region, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there are 112 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and two confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 489,164 and confirmed deaths to 8,502.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 0 new cases, 9,152 total cases and a total of 240 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,445 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,216 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 8 probable deaths.