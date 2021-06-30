 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No new coronavirus cases, deaths reported in region
0 comments
editor's pick

No new coronavirus cases, deaths reported in region

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
coronavirus illustration

No new coronavirus cases or deaths were reported in The T&D Region on Wednesday, according to figures released by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there are 86 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and two additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 493,140 and confirmed deaths to 8,639.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 0 new cases, 9,196 total cases and a total of 245 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,458 total cases and a total of 53 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,224 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Will there be fireworks at Mount Rushmore?

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News