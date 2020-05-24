No Monday printed T&D but there is still a newspaper. Here's what you need to know
No Monday printed T&D but there is still a newspaper. Here's what you need to know

As we remember, honor and thank all those having served, The Times and Democrat on this Memorial Day weekend is giving carriers and delivery staff the opportunity to spend the holiday at home. There will be no printed edition of The Times and Democrat for Monday, May 25.

Features of the Monday edition included in the Sunday, May 24, T&D include the weekly farm page, Monday's crossword puzzle and TV listings, and Monday columns and comics. You can see these in Sunday's print edition and in the e-edition as a member at TheTandD.comSunday, May 24, 2020, T&D e-edition

THEN ON MONDAY, an online digital replica of a Memorial Day edition will be available and can be accessed at thetandd.com/eedition.

Tuesday morning, the print edition of The Times and Democrat will be delivered as normal.

Get e-editions and much more by becoming a member at TheTandD.com. To join, click here: https://thetandd.com/members/join/ 

