No issues with audit, S.C. State trustees told

“SACS has indicated to us just last week that we will get our official reaffirmation notice actually in December of next year. ... We had hoped that it would be at a June meeting, but there is a long process beyond the offsite committee and then the committee that comes on campus,” he said.

Jenkins said he and Helms would be working to draft a resolution that would also thank all of the university’s faculty, staff and students for their work in making the SACS visit a success.

During her report, Helms also noted that the university’s mechatronics engineering program has been approved by the Commission on Higher Education.

“Our MBA in curriculum revision and another program in applied oncology honors science concentration have (also) both been approved by the ACAP (Advisory Committee on Academic Program) committee of CHE. They’re undergoing some revisions, and then they’ll go back to CHE for final approval,” Helms said.

As part of Helms’ report, the board also approved four resolutions, including one that included the university’s approval of its December graduates, who will receive their degrees in a virtual ceremony this year.