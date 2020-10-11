No issues with audit, S.C. State trustees told

South Carolina State trustees on Oct. 7 got positive news about the university's 2020 financial statement audit and the recent SACS accreditation visit.
Stathis Poulos of BDO LLP said of the audit, "We are substantially complete with that one. We do plan to issue an unmodified opinion, which is the highest level of assurance that we could provide to you.”
“We did not note any audit adjustments recorded or unrecorded. ... We also did not note any instances of abuse, fraud or illegal activity,” he said.
Poulos noted that the single exception was that the financial statement audit, which is still ongoing, is 12 to 13 days behind the Oct. 1 deadline for it to be turned into the state.
“That’s driven by two items. First, the shortage of resources within the finance and accounting department. You may all be aware of that. If not, it is something that we have been bringing up for a number of years. But due to budget constraints, those resources have not been fulfilled.
“But in addition to that, I think the team there had a great plan until COVID-19 hit. And that’s created a domino effect. SACS was due to do their onsite visit March 2020. That got postponed to September 2020. And that is the very peak of the financial statement preparation and audit,” Poulos said.
He added, “Due to those two major events going on simultaneously, the finance department did not have the bandwidth to keep up with both SACS and the audit. That’s why we’re about 12 days or so behind.”
Poulos also stressed that the university did submit, however, the unaudited version of its financial statements to the state by the Oct. 1 deadline.
“But we do encourage the university to continue to monitor the resources within the finance department. We do believe there continues to be a risk in that area of missing future deadlines because of curve balls,” he said.
Trustee John J. Funny said, “Mr. Chair, I would recommend that you coordinate with the CEO to make sure that we have parameters in place to meet our appropriate state deadlines.”
Board Chairman Rodney Jenkins said he had already spoken with Clark about that issue.
Poulos also noted that a full report on the results of the financial statement and other audits his firm is performing, including the university’s federal audit, will be made to the board once they’re complete.
Academic Affairs and 1890
Trustee Dr. Doris Helms reported that university did “fabulously" with is 2020 accreditation review by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. The SACSCOC visit was Sept. 8-10.
She thanked Valerie Goodwin, the university’s acting director of institutional effectiveness/quality enhancement plan, along with other staff for making the visit a success.
“There are 75 standards of which we met 73, and we only had two recommendations. The first was to Standard 6.2A, which is faculty qualifications. That is requiring them to reassign courses in question to other faculty, and also the provost is going to complete his faculty credentialing oversight process,” Helms said.
University Provost Dr. Learie B. Luke said, “That was only for one course in all the courses that we teach here.”
Helms noted that the other recommendation came in the area of student outcomes.
“This is something that all universities are trying to cope with. It’s a big task to get all of the faculty to assess all of their programs and then to come back and use those assessments for improvement, which is what closing the loop means.
“So those two (recommendations) didn’t surprise me. They’re easy fixes. I think it’s wonderful. Valerie Goodwin did an outstanding job as did all of the cabinet members who helped to put our SACS report together. Just having two recommendations is a fabulous outcome,” Helms said.
Luke stressed that the results from the SACSCOC onsite visit, however, did not represent the official SACS report.
“SACS has indicated to us just last week that we will get our official reaffirmation notice actually in December of next year. ... We had hoped that it would be at a June meeting, but there is a long process beyond the offsite committee and then the committee that comes on campus,” he said.
Jenkins said he and Helms would be working to draft a resolution that would also thank all of the university’s faculty, staff and students for their work in making the SACS visit a success.
During her report, Helms also noted that the university’s mechatronics engineering program has been approved by the Commission on Higher Education.
“Our MBA in curriculum revision and another program in applied oncology honors science concentration have (also) both been approved by the ACAP (Advisory Committee on Academic Program) committee of CHE. They’re undergoing some revisions, and then they’ll go back to CHE for final approval,” Helms said.
As part of Helms’ report, the board also approved four resolutions, including one that included the university’s approval of its December graduates, who will receive their degrees in a virtual ceremony this year.
The board also approved resolutions to confer an Honorary Degree of Public Service to Brig. Gen. Milford Beagle and an Honorary Degree of Humane Letters to Lenard L. McKelvey, better known as Charlamagne Tha God, along with a resolution to appoint Luke as the university representative on the South Carolina Commission of Archives and History.
As part of her update on the S.C. State 1890 Research & Extension Program, Helms reported on the program’s new building in Charleston. Program Executive Director Dr. Louis Whitesides said it should be complete by the end of the year.
Helms said, "The online programs that the 1890 Extension group is putting out there have been well received. I think that in this time of lots of Zoom meetings and lots of teaching online that the 1890 staff have really done a fabulous job at continuing those programs that serve our people in this state."
New board members
Trustees also welcomed new members to the board, including, Douglas Gantt, Jameel Allen Sr., Louvetta Dicks and Ronald Friday, who were elected to the board by the General Assembly on Sept. 23 and present during the Oct. 7 meeting.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD
