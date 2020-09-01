No hugs, no kisses: Nursing home visits resume

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases had been dropping for the past five weeks, but that decline has leveled off and began rising again, topping 900 for the first time in two weeks.

COVID-19 deaths never did decline significantly in South Carolina with the seven-day average failing to drop below 26 deaths a day since July 17.

Overall, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reports more than 118,000 people infected with the virus and 2,626 deaths.

The Memorial Day weekend in May marked the start of the spike, and with Labor Day weekend upcoming and students at all levels returning to school, experts worry another spike in COVID-19 cases could happen if people are not vigilant about masks, social distancing, hand-washing and other safety measures.

One current hot spot is the University of South Carolina, which started its fall semester last month with in-person classes. The school has reported more than 1,000 coronavirus cases and filled up 60% of its quarantine space for students. The school is sending rapid tests to places on campus where wastewater testing shows high levels of the virus.

The school also suspended six sororities or fraternities, as well as 15 students, for violating COVID-19 safety rules.