No holiday in Orangeburg from high gas prices

Fourth of July holiday travelers are seeing gasoline prices at all-time record levels.

A pre-weekend T&D survey of 20 Orangeburg-area gas stations showed regular, self-serve gasoline was selling for an average price of $4.402 a gallon on Thursday morning.

The least-expensive gas sold for $4.279 a gallon at the Dodge's Store on Edisto Drive.

Average gas prices have risen about 16 cents a gallon since the Memorial Day holiday.

Last year, the average gas price in the Orangeburg area for the Fourth of July holiday period was $2.755 a gallon.

Two years ago, gas prices for the holiday were averaging $1.865. That was the lowest seen for the holiday in 15 years.

Neil Osborne, who is from Alabama and traveling through Orangeburg on Thursday, said gas prices and food prices are negatively impacting his life.

He is spending more money on gas and taking home less for other needs. The high gas prices are also affecting his Fourth of July travel plans.

“I am staying home because of gas,” Osborne said. While he would like gas prices to be where they were two years ago, “Hell, $3 a gallon would be nice right now.”

South Carolina’s average price for regular gas was $4.375 a gallon on June 30. That’s about nine cents higher than the Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA.

South Carolina has the second-lowest gas prices in the nation.

Only Georgia has lower gas prices, with the average for regular at $4.363 a gallon, according to AAA.

California had regular gas selling for an average of $6.289 a gallon.

The national average is $4.857 a gallon, according to AAA. The all-time record gas price, not adjusted for inflation, was reached on June 14 when the national average stood at $5.01 a gallon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.