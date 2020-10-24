No gala this year, but Alzheimer’s research support still welcome

Gloria Rickenbacker Hutto, founder and president of Rickenbacker Xcel, announced the annual black tie gala that raises money for Alzheimer’s research will not be held this year.

Hutto announced her regrets to “our loving friends, family and the community that has supported us for 23 years.”

She said, “due to the infectious disease COVID-19, we will not be having our 24th Black Tie Gala Event to raise money for Alzheimer's research.

“Your health is important to us and we would not jeopardize that for any reason.”

Rickenbacker said, “The Black Tie Gala was started because of my loving father, Saul Rickenbacker, who struggled with this disease for years, until he passed away due to complications of Alzheimer's.”

Donations are being accepted to support the cause on the 24th anniversary of the effort.

“We are still doing great things in the community and South Carolina and in the world. We are looking forward to seeing our loving friends, family and supporters next year in 2021. See you then and make sure you are staying safe. We love you all,” she said.

For more information and donations contact: Orangeburg area, Founder and President Gloria R. Hutto at 803-531-3297, Luvina R. Robinson at 803-536-0972 or William Green at 803-347-5754; Columbia/Lexington area, Troy Robinson at 803-347-3184; or DC/Maryland/Virginia area, Cleatus Robinson, 301-704-4656.

