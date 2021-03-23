No extra S.C. worker pay in budget for now

State employees appreciated the praise for working through the pandemic. But "there's no paper that goes along with that praise," Cobb-Hunter said.

She promised she would ask for a 5% raise later this year.

The House voted 112-6 to approve the budget Tuesday. The spending plan for the fiscal year that starts in July faces one more routine vote Wednesday before it goes on to the Senate.

But this likely is far from the final say on spending. The last estimate of tax revenues made in February had the state collecting less than $19 million in additional money each year, but economists said sales and income taxes were coming in at a much higher rate and South Carolina could find itself with hundreds of millions of dollars of new annual revenue.

House leaders decided to be conservative and wait for taxes to be in the state's accounts before spending it.

"Those of us who have been through the Great Recession saw us lay waste to state government. We are still recovering" Smith said of the 2008 economic disaster where the state budget fell 25% from $7.4 billion to $5.5 billion in two years.

The share of the budget that lawmakers have control over is now just under $10 billion.