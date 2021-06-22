 Skip to main content
No coronavirus deaths, cases reported in T&D Region
No coronavirus deaths, cases reported in T&D Region

No new coronavirus cases or deaths were reported in The T&D Region on Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there are 34 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and three additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 492,869 and confirmed deaths to 8,629.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 0 new cases, 9,203 total cases and a total of 245 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,458 total cases and a total of 52 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,227 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

