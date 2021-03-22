‘No confidence’ vote questioned; Committee: Decision doesn’t represent voice of SCSU faculty

Members of a committee created to increase South Carolina State University’s enrollment are questioning the process the Faculty Senate used to issue a vote of no confidence in the university’s president.
Dr. Barbara Adams, dean of the S.C. State School of Business, is also a member of the ad hoc committee. She said it includes approximately 15 members, including professors.
“If there's an issue that the Faculty Senate has – regardless of what it is – then that representative brings it back – or is supposed to bring it back – to the faculty for discussion to find out what the faculty's voice is as it relates to that issue. That did not happen throughout the university on this,” Adams said.
She added, “I know for a fact that it did not happen in the College of Business. We have two faculty representatives in our area that never brought this to the faculty in the College of Business.
“One of the representatives ... indicated that he was under the impression that this was an ongoing discussion and was not even aware that there was going to be a vote on the day that that vote was taken. As a result, he had not brought it back to the faculty in the College of Business.”
The university's Faculty Senate issued a vote of no confidence in the university's president on March 2, with low enrollment being a key issue among several it wants addressed.
A letter written and signed by Faculty Senate President Dr. David Staten states that the main reason for the no confidence vote in both S.C. State Provost Dr. Learie B. Luke and S.C. State President James E. Clark was that “the university has deteriorated significantly under their leadership.”
The Faculty Senate issued a letter to S.C. State Board Chairman Rodney Jenkins on March 3, the date of the board’s regularly scheduled board meeting.
The ad hoc committee issued its own statement to S.C. State Board Chairman Rodney Jenkins on March 19 in reference to a March 2 no confidence vote.
The statement indicated that, “most faculty were not aware of this vote until after the fact when the letter was circulated.”
“So in our opinion, it does not represent the voice of the faculty as a whole. ... A majority of chairs across campus indicate no meeting was held to discuss with faculty,” the statement read.
Staten disagrees.
He said a Faculty Senate representative from the Business School raised similar concerns on March 2.
That representative, “must have misunderstood, or was not on the meeting on Feb. 2, when it was clear to all the other senators that they were to go to their departments and engage with their colleagues. As a matter of fact, he was the only one with that particular objection that I'm aware of, and he had an opportunity to do so just like everybody else,” Staten said.
Dr. Donald Walter, a physics professor who is also a member of the ad hoc committee, said, “There were 18 people who voted for and two against in the Senate. This is the sort of thing the Senate deals with, but I only know one person on the faculty of the 20 or 30 people I've spoken who knew about this ahead of time.
“It bothers me that something as serious as saying there's no confidence in the president and the provost doesn't come before a faculty gathering of more people.”
Walter added, “I think this is serious enough that it should have been brought to all of us. I think the only notice we had was an email saying there's an important Faculty Senate meeting. And because of Zoom, we're all able to sit in on it, but we get all kinds of messages telling us a meeting's important. There was no indication, at least that I remember, from that email that this was the issue at hand.”
He said not every faculty member agrees with the no confidence vote.
“Now I haven't polled the entire faculty, but I know the same number of people that are opposed to this as voted for it on the Faculty Senate. I didn't know about it, and nobody I've talked to, with one exception, knew a vote of no confidence was going to be voted on. One of the things that bothers me is some of the people who are leading this led a similar sort of thing six or eight years ago, vote of no confidence. I don't even remember which president it was because we've gone through several, but it's the same kind of people who are disgruntled and, through this, they make the university look like the faculty's opposed. It's not. It's a handful of unhappy people who are in the Faculty Senate who voted for this," Walter said.
The ad hoc committee's letter stated that the no confidence vote jeopardized university accreditation, relationships, partnerships and established funding collaborations.
“Our goal is to move the university forward by highlighting many of the positive things that are happening at the university rather than focusing on the negative. The vote of the senate representatives should not be the personal vote of the individual, but the voice of the faculty. ...
"Regrettably, some of the same individuals signing this resolution have made prior attempts to force out previous presidents dating back 10 or 15 years," the statement read.
Staten said, "I do not believe that this is an accreditation issue, per say. This is a part of shared governance. Most universities have a process of shared governance in place. It's just opinions and views of the faculty that we're expressing. The board of trustees has the right to hire and fire presidents.
"That is not our call. All we did was share how the faculty feels at this particular time. I do not think this would have any negative bearing on accreditation. I think, based on what I'm hearing, the accreditation process has very few issues, and I do not think this is one of those."
Adams said, "Our letter is in support of the university ... and firing the president at this time is not in the interest of the university."
Staten said, "The position of the faculty is clear. We definitely need to change direction. We've lost over 800 students under the current administration. We're currently at 1,746 FTEs, and to look the other way at this time would be negligent.
"I would also say that Dr. Barbara Adams is an administrator. She is a dean. She does not speak for the faculty. I am the Faculty Senate president and the chair of the entire faculty. I was elected by my peers to speak on the behalf of my peers."
Staten added, "Even though she has an opinion – and she's certainly entitled to her opinion in a democratic process – she's not entitled to another set of facts. If not now, when? I think this is the perfect time. I think if we wait any longer, the university would be at further risk for having serious issues. So I think the time is absolutely now.”
Staten continued, "I think she's the highest-paid dean on that campus. She's a part of the administration. So I think that her efforts are self-serving, and she's just attempting to preserve her own position within the current administration."
Adams said, "I personally know I don't have a self-serving agenda, and I know that the others that I have had discussions with have no self-serving agenda. I don't have anything to get out of this."
She added, "I can leave South Carolina State University today, and it wouldn't phase me one way or another. I'm at place where I could retire. I'm there because I want to be there and because I want to see positive things happen for our students. Everybody's not saying that everything is perfect ... but it's not at a place where you would put out a lot of negativity."
Adams continued, "We're not trying to go tit for tat with what that letter said, or what the Faculty Senate did. All Dr. Staten is simply saying is that the 18 senators voted ... but we know that in many of those cases, those senator's votes were not representative of their faculty's vote, and that's really all we're trying to say against that."
Adams said the ad hoc committee has reached out to Staten in a letter, stating that both groups needed to “come together as a group to resolve this.”
“I have not received any such letter from Dr. Adams,” Staten said.
“We've had the current administration in place for five years. If they wanted to formulate an ad hoc committee to address admissions, they had five years to do so. She's been a dean for his entire administration. So a futile attempt at this late hour is a no-go,” he said.
Staten added, “Of course, I would be willing to participate on any committee to enhance enrollment, but my perspective is those administrators have had five years to come up with a recruitment plan. Don't start reaching out to me at this late hour. In my opinion, it's too late for this particular administration to address recruitment.”
Walter said the Faculty Senate's no confidence vote will likely have a “negative reflection” on the university.
“Now maybe everybody they represent is in favor of it, but that certainly wasn't presented to us like that. So going forward, I'd like to see a clarification on who's in favor of this, who's not. Let's have a called faculty meeting to discuss it,” he said.
He hopes the general public's perception of the university isn't marred by the vote.
“We do a lot of great things over here, and it just seems that this sort of thing is going to be a negative reflection on the university because a small group of people are unhappy about it," he said.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD