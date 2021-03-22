‘No confidence’ vote questioned; Committee: Decision doesn’t represent voice of SCSU faculty

Dr. Donald Walter, a physics professor who is also a member of the ad hoc committee, said, “There were 18 people who voted for and two against in the Senate. This is the sort of thing the Senate deals with, but I only know one person on the faculty of the 20 or 30 people I've spoken who knew about this ahead of time.

“It bothers me that something as serious as saying there's no confidence in the president and the provost doesn't come before a faculty gathering of more people.”

Walter added, “I think this is serious enough that it should have been brought to all of us. I think the only notice we had was an email saying there's an important Faculty Senate meeting. And because of Zoom, we're all able to sit in on it, but we get all kinds of messages telling us a meeting's important. There was no indication, at least that I remember, from that email that this was the issue at hand.”

He said not every faculty member agrees with the no confidence vote.

