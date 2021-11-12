No charges after dog shot in Calhoun County

Calhoun County
Sheriff’s Office
A Swansea man reported that someone shot and killed his dog on Monday, but a magistrate said there’s no probable cause for charges.
The Old Swamp Road man claimed that his neighbor’s cats antagonize his dogs and the dogs break free from the underground fence, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The neighbor claims the man’s dogs come onto his property and chase his cats.
The neighbor also alleges the man’s dogs have killed four of his cats in the past, the incident report said.
A deputy spoke with both parties about allowing their pets to roam.
The neighbor told deputies that he saw more than one dog chasing his cats on Monday, so he retrieved a shotgun and fired in the direction of the dogs, but only to scare them, the report said.
The neighbor said shot ended up striking the man’s dog, the report said.
Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
Two males entered a business, stole an employee’s keys and took off in her car just after 8 a.m. Thursday, according to an incident report.
The employee said the males walked into Sherwin Williams, located at 1546 Broughton Street, and gathered near her desk, where she kept her keys.
While she was completing a transaction with a customer, the males left the business with her keys and took off in her 2018 dark gray Honda Accord, the report said.
The Accord is valued at $20,000.
In an unrelated report, the following items were stolen on Wednesday from a 2018 Dodge Charger and 2014 Dodge Charger parked at a Lakeside Street residence: $215 cash, two Apple iPad Pro devices, a Supreme crossbody bag and an Apple MacBook Air.
The value of the stolen items is $3,715.
Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Someone stole a Stone pull-behind concrete mixer from a Geiger Road property in Orangeburg.
The theft was reported on Wednesday.
The concrete mixer is valued at $55,000.
In other reports:
• Two silver ladders and an assortment of jewelry were stolen from a Jamison Avenue residence on Thursday.
The value of the items is $1,100.
• A student’s iPhone 11 Pro Max was stolen from a classroom at Lake Marion High School, located at 3656 Tee Vee Road in Santee, on Thursday.
The phone is valued at $1,100.
• A 2007 tan Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen from a Wildwood Drive property in Orangeburg on Wednesday.
The Tahoe is valued at $13,000.
• The following items were stolen from a Representative Circle residence in Orangeburg on Wednesday: an Apple TV box and Michael Kors, Gucci and Tommy Hilfiger purses.
The value of the items is $1,106.
• An orange and white Stihl trimmer and a black leather coat were stolen from a Gardensgate Road home in Eutawville.
The theft was reported on Wednesday.
The items are valued at $1,000.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.