No charges after dog shot in Calhoun County

A Swansea man reported that someone shot and killed his dog on Monday, but a magistrate said there’s no probable cause for charges.

The Old Swamp Road man claimed that his neighbor’s cats antagonize his dogs and the dogs break free from the underground fence, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The neighbor claims the man’s dogs come onto his property and chase his cats.

The neighbor also alleges the man’s dogs have killed four of his cats in the past, the incident report said.

A deputy spoke with both parties about allowing their pets to roam.

The neighbor told deputies that he saw more than one dog chasing his cats on Monday, so he retrieved a shotgun and fired in the direction of the dogs, but only to scare them, the report said.

The neighbor said shot ended up striking the man’s dog, the report said.

