You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
No additional T&D Region towns adopt face mask ordinances
0 comments
editor's pick

No additional T&D Region towns adopt face mask ordinances

{{featured_button_text}}
071520 branchville masks

Branchville Town Council recently passed a mask ordinance.

 T&D CORRESPONDENT COREY BRECHLIN

Bamberg County is the latest county in The T&D Region to implement a mask ordinance requiring citizens to wear face coverings in retail and food service establishments.

The county’s ordinance officially went into effect at 6 a.m. Friday.

No municipalities have adopted the county’s ordinance since hit was approved Monday, according to Bamberg County Administrator Joey Preston.

Calhoun County Council voted against a face mask ordinance, but county employees are required to wear a mask in the County Courthouse and County Annex building.

Virus by ZIP codes, July 17, 2020: Estimated cases in 29115 surpass 3,000

The two municipalities in Calhoun County, St. Matthews and Cameron, also have not passed a mask ordinance.

Face-mask ordinances are in place in many of the municipalities located in Orangeburg County.

The county implemented an ordinance July 3, and several municipalities have since adopted the ordinance. Those municipalities include Branchville, Cordova, Holly Hill, Livingston, Neeses, North, Norway, Rowesville, Santee, Woodford and Vance.

Currently, three municipalities in the county – Cope, Springfield and Eutawville – have not implemented a mask ordinance.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Senator Tim Scott on Senate Floor after Senate Democrats won't support GOP police reform bill

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News