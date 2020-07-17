No additional T&D Region towns adopt face mask ordinances

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bamberg County is the latest county in The T&D Region to implement a mask ordinance requiring citizens to wear face coverings in retail and food service establishments.

The county’s ordinance officially went into effect at 6 a.m. Friday.

No municipalities have adopted the county’s ordinance since hit was approved Monday, according to Bamberg County Administrator Joey Preston.

Calhoun County Council voted against a face mask ordinance, but county employees are required to wear a mask in the County Courthouse and County Annex building.

The two municipalities in Calhoun County, St. Matthews and Cameron, also have not passed a mask ordinance.

Face-mask ordinances are in place in many of the municipalities located in Orangeburg County.

The county implemented an ordinance July 3, and several municipalities have since adopted the ordinance. Those municipalities include Branchville, Cordova, Holly Hill, Livingston, Neeses, North, Norway, Rowesville, Santee, Woodford and Vance.

Currently, three municipalities in the county – Cope, Springfield and Eutawville – have not implemented a mask ordinance.

